4 Wing Chaplain’s Office Relocating to CANEX Mall Annex

The newly renovated annex of the CANEX Mall at CFB Cold Lake, now home to the 4 Wing Chaplains and other offices – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The 4 Wing Chaplain’s Office is on the move. As of March 31st, the office will now be located inside the annex of the CANEX Mall, providing a more accessible and welcoming space for the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake community.

The move marks a significant change as the Chaplain’s Office leaves its current home in Building 115, across the street from its new space.

Senior Wing Chaplain, Padre (Major) Howard Rittenhouse, emphasized the benefits of the relocation:

“The relocation of the Chaplain’s Office to the Annex inside the CANEX Mall allows us to be even more accessible to the CFB Cold Lake community. Whether someone needs spiritual support, a listening ear, or just a quiet place to reflect, our doors are open. This move strengthens our ability to serve members and their families in a welcoming and convenient space.”

He adds with a warm smile, “We’ll even offer you a cup of coffee!”

The Chaplain’s Office provides crucial support services to military members and their families, including spiritual guidance, counseling, and pastoral care.