4 Wing Christmas Hamper and Angel Tree Program Delivers Holiday Help Across CFB Cold Lake

Members of the 4 Wing Chaplain team help load a van with donations bound for the Cold Lake Food Bank. From left: Michelle Myers, Executive Director of the Cold Lake Food Bank, Aviator Malachi Larlee, Padre (Captain) Alex Krause, and Padre (Captain) Nicholas Young – Supplied Photo



The 4 Wing Chaplain Christmas Hamper and Angel Tree Program once again made a meaningful impact this holiday season, helping to ensure military families at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake felt supported during a time of increased financial pressure.

This year’s program provided Christmas hampers to 14 local military families, while 30 Angel Tree recipients received gifts through the generosity of donors across the Wing and community.

While the number of hamper recipients was slightly lower than last year’s total of 17 families, Padre (Capt) Nicholas Young noted that the level of generosity remained strong. After hampers were filled, excess donations, estimated at approximately 2,000 pounds of dry goods and non-perishable food items, pending confirmation, were donated to the Cold Lake Food Bank.

The program’s success reflects the continued compassion of CFB Cold Lake members and civilian employees, who came together to help make the holiday season brighter both on base and in the surrounding community.