4 Wing Messes Team Recognized with Challenge Coin for Outstanding Support

From left: 4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey, Jessica McCormick, Cheilan DesRoches, and Sara Ashley Hayes of the 4 Wing Messes Team, and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry. The Messes Team received a Commendation Coin from the Command Team in recognition of their outstanding contributions to 4 Wing- All photos by Mike Marshall/ The Courier News

The 4 Wing Messes team received a special honour on May 12 during the Honours and Awards ceremony at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, when they were presented with a Commendation Coin.

The coin was awarded by 4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey and Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry in recognition of the team’s exceptional dedication “for your unwavering support of mess functions big and small.”

Throughout the year, the 4 Wing Messes team supports a wide variety of events at the Officers’ Mess, Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess, and Junior Ranks Mess. Their behind-the-scenes efforts ensure that formal military ceremonies, social gatherings, and community functions run smoothly and successfully.

From Change of Command receptions to popular events like steak nights, karaoke, and Super Bowl parties, the team’s contributions are felt across the 4 Wing community.

The recognition with a challenge coin highlights the team’s vital role in building morale and fostering a sense of community at CFB Cold Lake.

