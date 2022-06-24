4 Wing PSP employees take in appreciation week, awards

Personnel Support Programs (PSP) staff at 4 Wing were recently honored with a week of appreciation events and an awards ceremony.

The staff took in events during the appreciation week including a Sunshine Social with refreshments and games at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre and a Trivia Walk around the base that got participants moving and enjoying some warm weather.

On June 17th a lunch and awards ceremony was held at Club 41. Some of the citations handed out included long service mentions and awards for Teamwork, Organizational Knowledge, Leadership, Innovation, Communication, and Client Focus.

PSP is a division of Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) and contributes to the operational readiness and effectiveness of the Canadian Armed Forces. Through its programs and services, PSP strives to build a strong and healthy military community for all beneficiaries that make up the “One Community – One Million Strong”.

There are over 3,000 PSP employees working on Canadian Forces bases across the country.