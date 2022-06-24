June 24, 2022

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
4 Wing PSP employees take in appreciation week, awardsCar show at 2022 Cold Lake Air Show looking for displaysVisual arts helps soldier with Invisible InjuryPhoto planned for Canadian Multiculturalism DayFull Throttle Festival helps kickoff 2022 Cold Lake Air Show

4 Wing PSP employees take in appreciation week, awards

by | Jun 24, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

Personnel Support Programs (PSP) staff at 4 Wing enjoy a lunch and awards ceremony at Club 41 on June 17th – All photos by Mike Marshall/Courier News 

Personnel Support Programs (PSP) staff at 4 Wing were recently honored with a week of appreciation events and an awards ceremony.

The staff took in events during the appreciation week including a Sunshine Social with refreshments and games at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre and a Trivia Walk around the base that got participants moving and enjoying some warm weather.

On June 17th a lunch and awards ceremony was held at Club 41. Some of the citations handed out included long service mentions and awards for Teamwork, Organizational Knowledge, Leadership, Innovation, Communication, and Client Focus.

PSP is a division of Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) and contributes to the operational readiness and effectiveness of the Canadian Armed Forces. Through its programs and services, PSP strives to build a strong and healthy military community for all beneficiaries that make up the “One Community – One Million Strong”.

There are over 3,000 PSP employees working on Canadian Forces bases across the country.

4 Wing PSP Awards

4 Wing PSP Senior Manager Gail Sullivan served as MC of the lunch and awards ceremony

4 Wing PSP Awards

Kerstin Dumont took home an award for Client Focus

4 Wing PSP Awards

Rick Guiney receives his award for Client Focus

4 Wing PSP Awards

Wanda Stacey receives her award for Client Focus

4 Wing PSP Awards

Megan Garret took home an award for Innovation

4 Wing PSP Awards

Tanya Wiseman shows off her award for Leadership

4 Wing PSP Awards

Tammy Buchanan took home an award for Leadership

4 Wing PSP Awards

Carlee Schaefer was also given a Leadership award

4 Wing PSP Awards

Tovah Fenske received an award for Organizational Knowledge

4 Wing PSP Awards

Brett Mitchelmore was given an award for Teamwork

4 Wing PSP Awards

Janae Wandler also received an award for Teamwork

4 Wing PSP Awards

Sara Ashley Hayes accepts her award for communication

4 Wing PSP Awards

Mike Marshall was also the recipient of a Communication award

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap