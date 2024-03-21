March 21, 2024
4 Wing PSP member receives CFMWS Exceptional Achievement Award

by | Mar 21, 2024 | Featured News, Local News

4 Wing PSP Sports Coordinator Jasmine Starman – File Photo

Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake Personnel Support Program (PSP) members are celebrating an exciting achievement by one of their own. Sports Coordinator Jasmine Starman was recently handed a 2023 Canadian Forces Moral and Welfare Services (CFMWS) Exceptional Achievement Award.

“Since starting in my role in March of 2023, I have strived to deliver adaptive, diverse programming that the 4 Wing community finds value in. Receiving one of these awards is definitely a motivator to continue working towards that goal,” said Starman.

Starman’s award comes from the “Community Builder” category. Other categories include Emerging Leader, Team of the Year, Collaboration Excellence and Client Service Excellence. She says her teammates have a lot to do with her receiving this accolade.

“The culture that has been built in the Fitness and Sports department allows us to thrive in our individual and team efforts. My team has been nothing but supportive and encouraging in every endeavour I have undertaken. If I did not have them to lean on for help, pick their brains for ideas, or just to brighten my day, I would not be able to deliver the programming that I do.”

Congratulations Jasmine!

