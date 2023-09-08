4 Wing school namesake’s medals stolen: Calgary police

Art Smith’s medals on display at the Art Smith Aero Centre, located at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, before their theft – All Photos from the City of Calgary Newsroom

The medals of a Canadian World War Two pilot and 4 Wing school namesake have been stolen, says the Calgary Police Service.

CTV Calgary reported on September 6th that city police were investigating a break-in at the Art Smith Aero Centre at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT). Police say early on the morning of September 4th, a suspect made their way inside the campus and broke into a display case, stealing a number of Smith’s medals.

4 Wings’ Art Smith Aviation Academy is also named after the Alberta veteran. Smith was born in Calgary in 1919 and joined the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) at the outbreak of World War 2, serving as a pilot for 34 missions in a Lancaster bomber. He was awarded a number of medals during his service, including the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Smith was appointed Honourary Colonel, 4 Wing in 2008. He passed away later that year at the age of 89.

Among the medals that police say are missing include:

1939-45 Star

Air Crew Europe Star

Defence medal

Canadian Volunteer Service Medal

1939-45 War medal

Bomber Command Commemorative medal

Normandy Campaign medal

A male suspect in the case is described as approximately 35 years old and balding. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a dark-coloured shirt or jacket and grey sweatpants. Anyone with information is asked to submit them to Calgary Crime Stoppers.