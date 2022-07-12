July 13, 2022

4 Wing Summer Sports Day held on June 30th

by | Jul 12, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

Some sunshine had volleyball teams hitting the court outside of the  Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre for 4 Wing Summer Sports Day on June 30th – All photos by Mike Marshall/ Janae Wandler/ Courier News 

Units around 4 Wing were out hitting the diamond, volleyball court, pavement, or taking in some Yoga as the base hosted 4 Wing Summer Sports Day on June 30th. 652 members took part in a friendly competition, with points awarded along the way for participation in each of the activities.

The big overall winners for participation were 22 Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (22 CFHSC) / 1 Dental Unit (1 DU), taking home 50 points out of a unit strength of 40 for a score/ratio of 1.25 points per person. The Wing Headquarters team (including Headquarters, Deputy Wing Command, Deputy Judge Advocate, Canadian Forces Housing Agency, Integrated Personnel Support Centre, and Wing Comptroller staff) took home second place, and members from 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron placed third.

“It turned out to be a beautiful day for the 2nd Annual 4 Wing Summer Sports Day!” says 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports Manager Tammy Buchanan.  “We had 652 members of the Defence Team take part in the slo-pitch tournament, indoor/outdoor volleyball tournament, yoga sessions, and the unit wellness walks! I would like to give a big “shout out” to the sponsor of the event, Inter Pipeline!  Also, thanks go out to all the staff, members, and volunteers that gave their time to make the event a success!”

 

 

Overall Commander’s Cup Winner

22CFHSC/1 Dental

Overall Top Unit $300

Unit Winner for Yoga (participation per capita )

WHQ (which includes HQ, DWComd, DJA, CFHA, IPSC, WCompt)

Top Unit $100

Unit Winner for Wellness Walk (participation per capita)

419 Sqn 

Top Unit $100

Unit Winner for Volleyball (participation per capita)       

 4 OSS & 42 RDR 

Top Unit $100

Unit Winner for Slo-Pitch (participation per capita)

 410 Sqn

Top Unit $100

Best Team in Volleyball Tournament

 10FTTS (1st place)

Best Team $100

Best Team in Slo-Pitch Tournament

 Jokers Team (1st place)

Best Team $100

 

 

4 Wing Summer Sports Day

A pitcher tosses a softball during the Slow-Pitch tournament

4 Wing Summer Sports Day

4 Wing PSP Sports Coordinator Jerry Ingham and Fitness and Sports Instructor Hannah Penn are all smiles during 4 Wing Summer Sports Day

4 Wing Summer Sports Day

Volleyball was hosted inside and outside the Col J.J. Parr sports Centre

4 Wing Summer Sports Day

4 Wing PSP fitness Coordinator Tovah Fenske leads a group in Yoga

4 Wing Summer Sports Day

A team makes it up the Martineau Hill during the Wellness Walk

4 Wing Summer Sports Day

The nice weather allowed groups to enjoy Yoga outside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

4 Wing Summer Sports Day

A group shows some Canadian pride on the Wellness Walk

4 Wing Summer Sports Day

Players pounce during the Volleyball tournament

4 Wing Summer Sports Day

A batter squares up on the ball during the Slow-Pitch tournament

4 Wing Summer Sports Day

Spectators take in a game during the Slow-Pitch tournament

4 Wing Summer Sports Day

A Volleyball player prepares to serve

