4 Wing Summer Sports Day held on June 30th

Some sunshine had volleyball teams hitting the court outside of the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre for 4 Wing Summer Sports Day on June 30th – All photos by Mike Marshall/ Janae Wandler/ Courier News

Units around 4 Wing were out hitting the diamond, volleyball court, pavement, or taking in some Yoga as the base hosted 4 Wing Summer Sports Day on June 30th. 652 members took part in a friendly competition, with points awarded along the way for participation in each of the activities.

The big overall winners for participation were 22 Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (22 CFHSC) / 1 Dental Unit (1 DU), taking home 50 points out of a unit strength of 40 for a score/ratio of 1.25 points per person. The Wing Headquarters team (including Headquarters, Deputy Wing Command, Deputy Judge Advocate, Canadian Forces Housing Agency, Integrated Personnel Support Centre, and Wing Comptroller staff) took home second place, and members from 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron placed third.

“It turned out to be a beautiful day for the 2nd Annual 4 Wing Summer Sports Day!” says 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports Manager Tammy Buchanan. “We had 652 members of the Defence Team take part in the slo-pitch tournament, indoor/outdoor volleyball tournament, yoga sessions, and the unit wellness walks! I would like to give a big “shout out” to the sponsor of the event, Inter Pipeline! Also, thanks go out to all the staff, members, and volunteers that gave their time to make the event a success!”