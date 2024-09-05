A Taste of Bavaria: Oktoberfest Returns to CFB Cold Lake September 21st

Guests enjoy Oktoberfest at 4 Wing in 2023 – Photo from Ben Smith Media

Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake is gearing up to host its 5th annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, September 21st. The event, which has become a much-anticipated tradition for the base and the surrounding community, promises an evening filled with food, drink, dancing, and a celebration of Bavarian culture. The festivities kick off at 6:00 PM and will be held under the big tent in the parking lot of Club 41.

Oktoberfest at CFB Cold Lake is more than just a night of revelry; it’s a celebration of the strong historical ties between 4 Wing and Germany. 4 Wing has a rich history with the European nation, including its previous deployment to CFB Baden-Soellingen in Germany during the Cold War. This annual event honors that legacy by bringing a slice of Bavaria to Alberta, offering participants a chance to experience traditional German food, music, and celebration.

This year’s Oktoberfest promises to be a hit with attendees, with a menu featuring classic Bavarian dishes, a wide selection of beverages, and lively entertainment. Attendees can look forward to dancing the night away, and there will be plenty of opportunities to showcase their best lederhosen and dirndls.

Tickets for Oktoberfest are now on sale and can be purchased at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre front desk. Given the popularity of the event, attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

This event is open to all members of the Lakeland community.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to partake in one of CFB Cold Lake’s most vibrant celebrations. Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready to raise your steins in a toast to tradition and community!

To find out more about Oktoberfest at CFB Cold Lake, visit the official Facebook event page.