The Defence Team Official Languages Co-Champions invite you to celebrate the International Day of La Francophonie 2025

Supplied Photo

Dear members of the Defence Team,

On March 20, 2025, we invite you to participate in the International Day of La Francophonie, highlighted by the “Rendez-vous de la Francophonie” under the theme: Cultivate your roots! It is a way to celebrate a dynamic, ever-evolving culture that unites and strengthens us.

The International Day of La Francophonie is an opportunity for Canada to promote the diversity of the French language and culture, a pillar of our history, our cultural heritage, and our Canadian identity. By commemorating La Francophonie, we celebrate this richness and diversity, and reinforce our sense of belonging to the community of people and institutions that use French as their first language, language of use, or simply language of choice.

As members of the Defence Team, we understand the importance and strength of language. Mastering the French language enables us to collaborate effectively with our French-speaking allies around the world, strengthening our partnerships and contributing to our collective security. This is achieved not only through joint exercises, shared training and exchanges of information, but also through fluid and productive communication, made possible by this common language. In addition, this day represents an excellent opportunity for all members of the Defence Team to speak French, whether it is their first or second official language, in the linguistic duality that is Canada.

How to celebrate the International Day of La Francophonie 2025

On March 20, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (ET), we invite you to attend the virtual musical event organized by Canadian Heritage in collaboration with the Dialogue Network to mark the International Day of La Francophonie. You will discover the dynamic sounds of Canadian artists celebrating music and Francophone cultural diversity. This event will be held in French with simultaneous interpretation in English.

Like a network of interconnected roots that continues to grow over time, the Rendez-vous de la Francophonie will also pay tribute to the cultural and community organizations that help promote this culture through numerous activities taking place across the country. Look out for multicultural events, performances, film screenings, contests, and educational activities. This is an excellent opportunity for Francophones, Anglophones, and Francophiles to get together, discuss, and experience the community principle of La Francophonie in a festive spirit.

Let us celebrate the French language and culture, and work together for a future where understanding, collaboration, and inclusion flourish.

Happy International Day of La Francophonie to all members of the Defence Team!

MGen Simon Bernard

DComd/CJOC Geneviève Binet

ADM(PA)