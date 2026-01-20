And the winners of the 2025 CAF Imagery Contest are…

Winner of the Military Community Life category, 2025 CAF Photo Contest: Her Watch Begins by Cpl Mitchell Paquette – Supplied Photo



Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2025 CAF Imagery Contest. This year’s contest showcased incredible talent from both professional and amateur photographers within the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) community, including service members and their families.

Celebrating the best of CAF imagery

The contest featured stunning submissions that captured the essence of military life, operations, and cultural connections. After careful review, we are proud to announce the winners in each category:

For decades, the CAF Imagery Contest has celebrated photographers who capture the unique spirit of military life across Canada and around the world. As you take photos throughout the year, keep the contest in mind. Family celebrations, scenic getaways, sporting events, or special moments at work can all make for great submissions.

Missed this year’s contest? Submissions will open again in Fall 2026, so start planning and stay tuned for more details: CAF Imagery Contest.