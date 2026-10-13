Arctic partnerships strengthened during Operation ARCTIC VANGUARD

Three United States Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets fly alongside a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130H towards Greenland during Operation ARCTIC VANGUARD 26, on September 16, 2026. Operation ARCTIC VANGUARD is an air defense operation under the direction of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and/or United States Northern Command.

From September 13 to 26, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) personnel worked alongside Allies and partners across Labrador and Greenland during Operation ARCTIC VANGUARD 26 (OAV), a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) operation focused on strengthening interoperability and enhancing readiness in the Arctic.

Hosted primarily from 5 Wing Goose Bay, OAV brought together over 200 personnel and 19 aircraft from Canada, the United States, and the Kingdom of Denmark, alongside a NATO E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft. The operation provided participants with an opportunity to refine how they operate together in support of the aerospace warning and aerospace control missions that underpin the defence of North America.

The RCAF contribution included CF-18 Hornets, CC-130 Hercules aircraft, a CH-149 Cormorant, and a CH-146 Griffon. Operating alongside U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, Royal Danish Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft, and NATO partners, Canadian aviators trained in a demanding environment that required adaptability, teamwork, and a high level of operational proficiency.

OAV serves as a valuable opportunity to strengthen relationships while improving the seamless integration of personnel, aircraft, and support capabilities. Training together in realistic scenarios strengthens procedures, communication, and trust across multinational forces.

The operation also highlights the growing cooperation between NORAD, NATO, and Arctic partners through the Nordic Bridge concept, an initiative focused on improving coordination, information sharing, and operational integration across the region.

While in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland for OAV, Brigadier-General (BGen) Dave Turenne, Deputy Commander of 1 Canadian Air Division, emphasized the importance of Arctic training.

“The ability to operate in Canada’s vast North is key to NORAD’s mission to detect, deter, and defend against threats to North America,” said BGen Turenne.

With the Arctic growing in strategic importance, operations like ARCTIC VANGUARD help ensure personnel remain ready to operate from forward locations and defend North America’s northern approaches.

BGen Turenne also highlighted the value of training alongside Allies and partners in the region:

“This operation provided our personnel with the opportunity to work alongside our American and Danish partners operating from 5 Wing Goose Bay and Greenland, to strengthen our resilience, interoperability, and experience required to succeed in this vast and demanding environment. Training together in the North strengthens our collective readiness and our ability to defend Canada and North America from several avenues of approach.”