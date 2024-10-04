As ​​Fire Prevention Week approaches, The 4 Wing Fire Service urges residents to make sure their smoke alarms are working

Supplied Photo

The theme for Fire Prevention Week, October 6-12, 2024 is “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!TM”



The 4 Wing Fire Service at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention WeekTM (FPWTM) for more than 100 years—to promote this year’s FPW campaign, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!TM” The campaign works to educate everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.

According to NFPA, smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half (54 percent). Meanwhile, roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms serve as the first line of defense in a home fire, but they need to be working in order to protect people,” explains Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign helps better educate the public about simple but critical steps they can take to make sure their homes have smoke alarms in all the needed locations and that they’re working properly.”

The 4 Wing Fire Service encourages all residents to actively support the 2024 FPW theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” “Working smoke alarms can make a life-saving difference in a home fire, giving people the time to get out safely,” says Sergeant Adam McAloney, Chief Fire Inspector with the 4 Wing Fire Service. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is a great way to remind everyone about these messages and to act on them.”

The 4 Wing Fire Service offers these key smoke alarm safety tips and guidelines:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home.

Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

The 4 Wing Fire Service will conduct various events around CFB Cold Lake in celebration of National Fire Prevention Week. Starting Monday, October 7th, firefighters will be at the front gate on Kingsway to kick off the week and welcome motorists onto the base. The 4 Wing Fire Service will then head to the CANEX from 10 AM to 1 PM with displays and an opportunity to talk with members about fire safety.

On October 8th, the 4 Wing Fire Service will host “Storytime with the Fire Chief” at the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society ( 4 Wing MFRCS) at 9:15 AM. On October 9th, students at Art Smith Aviation Academy will join members of the 4 Wing Fire Service, as they discuss fire prevention and the equipment they use to fight fire.

Throughout the entire week, the 4 Wing Fire Service will be conducting fire drills at select buildings around CFB Cold Lake as well.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and smoke alarms, visit fpw.org.