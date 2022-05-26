Bear sightings reported at 4 Wing RHU areas

Black bear activity has increased with the warm weather, says 4 Wing Wildlife Control Officers – Supplied Photo

4 Wing Wildlife Control Officers say there have already been a few Black Bear sightings around some homes on-base.

“Black bear activity has increased with the warm weather, and bears are actively searching for easy food sources,” explain the officers. “Black bears are very common around the Wing and can be black, brown, tan, cinnamon, blond and even a blue-gray in colour.”

The officers are recommending some safety tips for people who may encounter a bear, including:

Do NOT surprise them. Make noise while you walk, don´t wear headphones and walk in a group. Keep pets on leashes and a close eye on children.

Do NOT approach a cub, even one up a tree and Do NOT remain in proximity to a bear to watch or photograph it; doing so increases the opportunity for the bear to become habituated to humans.

Do NOT feed a bear!

Keep all garbage in bear proof containers. Close lids that have blown off or open. Do not put garbage out before your scheduled pickup date.

Do NOT leave your recycling out before your scheduled pickup and do NOT store your bottles and cans for recycling outside.

Do NOT put fish, meat, oils or milk in your compost piles/bins.

Pick ripe fruit off trees and remove fallen fruit.

Remove bird feeders between April 1st and Nov 30th, and hang hummingbird feeders at least 3m above the ground or deck floor.

Do NOT leave pet food outside overnight, this includes bones.

“Please contact the Cold Lake Fish and Wildlife Office if you encounter a nuisance bear. They can be reached at 780-594-7876/780-826-3142 or Report a Poacher at 1-800-642-3800.”

More information about keeping safe when it comes to bears is found at the Alberta BearSmart webpage.