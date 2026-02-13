Behind the Design: How the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show Poster Took Flight

The 2026 Cold Lake Air Show poster – Supplied Photo

The official poster for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show has been released, giving the public its first glimpse of what to expect when the event returns to the skies over Cold Lake this summer.



The poster is the result of a detailed, collaborative process that begins long before the first draft ever takes shape.

For Janae Wandler, who oversees Marketing and Sponsorship with the Cold Lake Air Show and played a significant role in shaping this year’s poster, it all starts with asking the right questions.

“For me, it always starts with a big-picture question,” Wandler explained. “Is there a theme for the show, and how can we visually bring that to life? Sometimes the theme is very clear, and other times it’s more subtle, but either way, it helps guide the direction.”

From there, the process moves into a broad search for inspiration. Wandler says ideas can come from just about anywhere, from other air show posters and event designs to marketing campaigns and visuals that have nothing to do with aviation.

“Sometimes it’s a colour palette, sometimes a layout, sometimes just a feeling that sparks an idea,” she said.

Once inspiration is gathered, the design process becomes highly collaborative. Ideas are brainstormed, concepts are sketched, and multiple perspectives are brought together to shape the final look.

“Most final designs are really a blend of multiple people’s ideas,” Wandler said. “My role is often to take those pieces, refine them, and polish everything into a cohesive final poster that feels strong, intentional, and representative of the show.”

The 2026 poster features the Cold Lake shoreline with the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor and Canadian Forces Snowbirds soaring overhead. The contrast between the illustrated landscape and the crisp aircraft highlights both the community and the excitement of the show.

For the 2026 poster, the team approached the design without locking into a specific theme, allowing for greater creative freedom. Instead, the focus shifted toward highlighting the identity of the Cold Lake Air Show and its deep connection to the surrounding community.

“What we kept coming back to was the idea of showcasing the heart of who we are and where we’re located,” Wandler said.

That sense of place became even more important following the Cold Lake Air Show’s receipt of the Dick Schram Memorial Community Relations Award from the International Council of Air Shows in 2024. The recognition renewed the emphasis on community and connection, which directly influenced the poster’s direction.

While every year brings a new design, Wandler says certain past posters still stand out when she looks back.

“The poster that stands out the most for me is the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show poster celebrating the RCAF 100,” she said. “That design truly came together through the ideas and input of many people, and I’m proud to have helped refine and polish that concept into the final product.”

She credits its blend of historic imagery, modern elements and bright colours for making it both meaningful and immediately noticeable.

“That said, I’ll admit this year’s poster is a very close second favourite.”



The countdown is on for the Cold Lake Air Show, set to take place on July 18th and 19th at CFB Cold Lake. Tickets and more information can be found at the official Cold Lake Air Show Website.