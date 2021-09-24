BMO celebrates official opening in CANEX Mall

The CANEX Mall at 4 Wing played host to a special event Thursday afternoon. The mall celebrated the official grand opening of the new Bank of Montreal (BMO) branch located inside.

BMO Personal Banker Conrad Hamilton says the new location is a welcome addition to both 4 Wing as well as the surrounding area.

“Prior to that (clients) would have had to travel to Lloydminster or make contact with branches outside of Cold Lake. Having the branch in Cold Lake is a blessing really, they’re welcoming it and we are seeing it in the numbers. In addition to the military, there are many BMO clients within the Cold Lake community. Cherry Grove, Bonnyville, they’re also coming in. So military, non military, we’re here to help.”

4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling also stopped by to see the new branch and join in on the welcome.

“The grand opening of our BMO office represents the culmination of several years of hard work by Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services, CANEX, BMO, and local Cold Lake units including RP Ops,” says Col Moar. “There has been an overwhelmingly positive response to the opening of the BMO office and we’re already seeing the benefit to our members and families. I’m really excited about this new service and welcome both Conrad and Trudy to the 4 Wing support team!”

The branch features an ATM and staff to help with a variety of financial needs. Hamilton says the connection BMO has with the Canadian Armed Forces offers some excellent financial opportunities.

“For military in particular, being the bank of the military, we have the discounted banking program for military members. So military members, their families, members of what we call the Canadian defence community, they don’t pay banking fees. It’s free banking, discounted rates on their mortgages, discounted rates on their personal loans, and a super rate heavily discounted on their lines of credit.”

The branch is open Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Hamilton says anyone looking to set up an appointment can call directly at 780-594-7147.