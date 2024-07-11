Since 1947, Cold Lake Ag Society’s Legacy Continues with Exciting Events

Photo from the Cold Lake Ag Society / Facebook

The Cold Lake Ag Society is preparing for an exciting summer of events in the city, including supporting guests taking in the Cold Lake Air Show. The local Ag Society has been a part of the community since 1947 and continues to offer residents of the City of Cold Lake entertaining events.



Extreme Mudfest: 6 Days of Thrills and Fun



The Ag Society grounds will come alive from August 14th to the 19th for Extreme Mudfest, which bills itself as “Canada’s Largest Mud and Music Festival.” Dustin Foulds is a Board Member of the Ag Society. He says the event is always a crowd-pleaser.



“This is a big event that we bring to the community. It’s a combination of concerts of mud racing. The racing is mega trucks, stock trucks, mud trucks, along with quads and the Canadian Mud Racing Organization. As for the music, The Sheepdogs, Tyler Joe Miller and Doc Walker are set to join us.”



The event also features a charity mud run, bull riding and slow-pitch tournament.



“This is one you’re going to want to get your tickets for early, as it is always highly anticipated,” adds Foulds



Hosting Campers for the Cold Lake Air Show



The 2024 Cold Lake Air Show is scheduled for July 20th and 21st and is expected to be another massive event in the community. The Cold Lake Ag Society is opening its doors to campers making their way to the city who may not have a spot to stay for the weekend.



“We’ve already heard there is not much room for people who are camping or looking for hotel rooms for this awesome air show, so if they have a camper or a tent and want to take in the air show while staying in Cold Lake, they can do that on our grounds,” says Foulds.



A weekend campsite pass costs $100 and can be purchased online at the Cold Lake Ag Society’s official webpage.





Fall Bullarama Returns



On October 19th the Ag Society will welcome bull riding fans for another night of excitement at the Agriplex. The Cold Lake Ag Society is well known for its Bullarama events, where bull riders face off for a chance to win cash. More details on the fall Bullarama are expected in the coming months.



Cold Lake Farmers’ Market



The Agriplex plays host to the Cold Lake Farmers’ Market every Thursday from 3:30 PM until 6:30 PM. The market is in its 50th season in the community.



“It’s a make it, bake it or grow it market. We’ll be getting into the season quickly where fresh produce will be a focus. We see lots of baking, farm-fresh eggs, many hot food selections,” says Foulds



“The market is growing but always looking for new vendors. Interested vendors can find out more by calling 780-594-0667”



Volunteering with the Cold Lake Ag Society



Emblazoned outside the Agriplex is “The Home of the Volunteers.” Foulds says its volunteers that ensure his group can keep putting on these great events.



“We are always looking for volunteers. It’s as simple as heading over to our website to let us know you’d like to help.”



“Volunteering is a lot of fun. There are a lot of different positions available at all our events. It’s simply how this organization runs and has run since 1947 in our area.”













