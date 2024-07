Join Donna Do and Donny Don’t as they guide you through the dos and don’ts of the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show! This fun and informative video will help you make the most of your visit by highlighting important tips for a smooth and enjoyable experience.

For more detailed FAQs, check out the Cold Lake Air Show website.

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Entertainment Sponsor, CAE Military Aviation Training!



The preceding is a paid message for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show