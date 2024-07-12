New Commander for 1 Canadian Air Division/Canadian NORAD Region/Joint Force Air Component/Search and Rescue Region Trenton

Major-General Chris McKenna speaks at the Change of Command ceremony for 1 Canadian Air Division (1 CAD) on July 11th – Photo from the Royal Canadian Air Force / Facebook

National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces Major-General (MGen) Chris McKenna assumed command of 1 Canadian Air Division (CAD), Canadian NORAD Region (CANR), Joint Force Air Component (JFAC) and Search and Rescue Region Trenton from MGen Iain Huddleston t at a ceremony at 17 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Winnipeg on July 11th.

“The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) was truly fortunate to have had Major-General (MGen) Huddleston command 1 Canadian Air Division (1CAD). As his predecessor, I know how challenging this role is, and MGen Huddleston’s service as commander was outstanding. I am also very pleased to welcome MGen McKenna to his new command. Having just served as a member of my team in Ottawa, I know he is the right person to lead 1 CAD during this unprecedented period of modernization,” said Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force.

The ceremony was presided over by General Gregory Guillot, Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD); Lieutenant-General (LGen) Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF); and LGen Steve Boivin, Commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC).

MGen McKenna assumes command after a tour as the Director General Air and Space Force Development, where he played a key role in developing and acquiring many of the new capabilities for the RCAF that the Government of Canada has announced in recent years, including the CC-330 Husky Strategic Transport and Tanker Capability, the P-8 Poseidon Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft, and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System capability, among others.

“It is truly humbling to be entrusted with the responsibility of commanding 1 Canadian Air Division, Canadian NORAD Region, Joint Force Air Component and Search and Rescue Region Trenton. The dedication, professionalism, and courage of the members under my command reflect the very best of the Canadian Armed Forces, and I look forward to working with you as we continue to deliver air power for the Government of Canada,” remarked MGen Mckenna.

As a CH-146 Griffon and CH-147F Chinook pilot, he previously served as the Commander of 1 Wing, the RCAF’s tactical aviation Wing; as the Air Task Force Commander for the United Nation’s Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali; and with Canada’s Special Operations Forces. He has commanded at every level of the tactical aviation community, with multiple deployments to Bosnia, Afghanistan and Mali.