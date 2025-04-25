Why CFB Cold Lake’s Airfield Bears the Name of ‘Buck’ McNair

The sign entering Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake that honours Group Captain Robert Wendell “Buck” McNair – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

If you’ve ever driven past the sign at the front gate of Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake that reads “Group Captain R.W. McNair Airfield” and found yourself curious, you’re not alone. The name belongs to one of Canada’s most legendary fighter pilots—Group Captain Robert Wendell “Buck” McNair—a man whose bravery, leadership, and skill in the skies made him a hero of the Second World War and a lasting symbol of Royal Canadian Air Force excellence.

From Saskatchewan to the Skies of Europe

Buck McNair was born in Springfield, Nova Scotia, in 1919 but grew up in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. His path to greatness began in 1940 when he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force. Before long, he was flying combat missions over Europe in a Spitfire, one of the most iconic fighter aircraft of the war.

Over the course of his career, McNair shot down 16 enemy aircraft and damaged many more, earning him the coveted title of “flying ace.” He quickly gained a reputation for his exceptional flying skills and coolness under pressure, even after suffering severe burns when his aircraft was shot down over Tunisia. Despite his injuries, McNair returned to combat duty, determined to continue serving his country.

A Decorated War Hero

McNair’s bravery and accomplishments didn’t go unnoticed. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross—not once, but three times—and the Distinguished Service Order. His contributions were also recognized internationally, with honours from France including the Croix de Guerre and the Legion of Honour.

But McNair wasn’t just a skilled pilot—he was also a natural leader. By the end of the war, he was a Group Captain, one of the highest ranks in the RCAF. He continued to serve with distinction in peacetime, helping to shape the modern Canadian air force.

A Legacy That Lives On

Today, the airfield at CFB Cold Lake—one of Canada’s largest and busiest military airbases—is named in his honour. It’s one of only a few military airfields in Canada named after an individual, a rare and meaningful tribute.

Cold Lake is home to 4 Wing, a key part of Canada’s air defence. The airfield serves as the heart of training and operations for fighter pilots, making it a fitting place to bear the name of a man who set the standard for excellence in the skies.