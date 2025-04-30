The Courier News Through the Decades – The Seventies

The Courier News Through the Decades – The ‘70s

As The Courier News continues its 70th anniversary celebration, we turn our attention to the 1970s—a decade defined by bold fashion, cultural change, and evolving roles both in society and within the Canadian Armed Forces. The world was becoming more interconnected, and Cold Lake remained at the heart of Canada’s air power story.

Life in the 1970s

The 1970s brought disco, bell-bottoms, and the rise of personal freedom movements. Environmentalism entered mainstream consciousness following the first Earth Day in 1970. Technology made its way into households with microwave ovens, VCRs, and the first home video game consoles. Economically, the world faced oil crises and inflation, but the spirit of innovation and change remained strong.

Pop culture was dominated by Star Wars, ABBA, and Queen, while news headlines covered the end of the Vietnam War, Watergate, and the continued Cold War tensions. Canada was also redefining itself—with work beginning on patriating its constitution, expanding multiculturalism policies, and embracing a modern identity.

The Canadian Armed Forces in the ‘70s

The 1970s were a decade of transformation for the Canadian military. In 1975, Air Command was officially created within the Canadian Armed Forces structure, re-establishing a unique identity for air operations within the unified military. This change responded to earlier criticism of the 1968 unification and helped restore pride among air personnel.

Women began to see expanded roles in the CAF. By the end of the decade, barriers were being lifted, and in 1979, the first female pilots were accepted into training—an important milestone on the path to gender equality in the forces.

Internationally, the Canadian Forces played a growing peacekeeping role, responding to conflicts in the Middle East and Cyprus. At home, Cold Lake solidified its role as a training hub, highlighted by the launch of Exercise Maple Flag in 1978—a multinational exercise that would become one of the world’s premier air combat training events.

Headlines from The Courier News in the 1970s

March 25, 1970 – CFB Cold Lake celebrates its 16th birthday. This issue reflects on the base’s rapid development since opening in 1954 and its increasing strategic role in North American defence.



August 25, 1971 – The ribbon is cut at the new CANEX Mall (then known as the BX). The modern shopping facility becomes a community hub for military families, offering convenience and connection.

September 10, 1975 – Air Command is officially inaugurated, marking a return to a distinct air force identity within the unified Canadian Armed Forces. The Courier covers the significance of this restructuring for Cold Lake personnel and operations.

May 10, 1978 – CFB Cold Lake hosts the first Exercise Maple Flag. This international air combat exercise laid the groundwork for future joint-force collaboration. The same issue previewd the official debut of 431 Air Demonstration Squadron—the Snowbirds—as a recognized unit, thrilling the crowd during Armed Forces Day.

February 28, 1979 – The role of women in the CAF expands dramatically. This issue highlights the historic acceptance of the first female pilot candidates, celebrating progress and the start of a more inclusive future.

Stay tuned as we continue our journey through the decades, uncovering the stories and people that have made The Courier News a cherished part of the military community for 70 years.