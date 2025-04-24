Paws and Pose: Beethoven the Cat Steals the Show at Meow-Ga

Beethoven the cat enjoys a snack while others take in Meow-Ga on April 23rd at the Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre at CFB Cold Lake- Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Yoga mats and whiskers shared the spotlight on April 23rd as 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) hosted Meow-Ga — a relaxing lunchtime yoga session featuring a feline guest from the Lakeland Humane Society.

The free class welcomed members of the 4 Wing Defence Team to unwind and stretch in the company of Beethoven, a cuddly and curious cat who made his way between mats and into the hearts of participants.

The event also encouraged attendees to support the Lakeland Humane Society through donations. A local non-profit, LHS provides shelter, care, and adoption services for more than 500 animals annually across Cold Lake and surrounding areas. Their mission focuses on promoting responsible pet ownership and ensuring the welfare of animals in the community.

Beethoven, like many animals in the care of LHS, is available for adoption — and proved during Meow-Ga that he’s more than ready for a forever home.

Any future Meow-Ga events will be announced on 4 Wing Connection, so keep an eye out if you missed this purr-fect opportunity.

To learn more about the Lakeland Humane Society, donate, or adopt a pet, visit lakelandhumanesociety.org.