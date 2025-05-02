Messes Face Off in Spirited Fundraiser for 4 Wing Benevolent Fund

The presidents of the Officers’ Mess and Sergeants’ and Warrant Officers’ Mess Committee present the Benevolent Fund cheque to the 4 Wing Padres at building 69, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 29 April 2025.

From left to right: Major Robert Johnston (President of the Officers’ Mess Committee), Lieutenant-Colonel Melissa Chandler (Acting 4 Wing Commanding Officer), Lieutenant (Navy) Jeriel Soriano (Padre), Major Howard Rittenhouse (Padre), Captain Anthony Ezeonmueme (Padre), Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Kyle Seleski (President of the Sergeants’ and Warrant Officers’ Mess Committee), and Master Warrant Officer Chris Downey (Squadron Warrant Officer of 417 Combat Support Squadron) – Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician



In a show of generosity and good-natured competition, the Warrant Officers and Sergeants Mess (WOSM) and the Officers’ Mess at 4 Wing Cold Lake joined forces—sort of—to raise critical funds for the 4 Wing Benevolent Fund, bringing in a combined total of $4,538.73.

The fundraiser was born out of necessity following the closure of The Beehive, a long-standing thrift store on base and a major funding source for the Benevolent Fund. With the Hive shuttered, donations to the fund had dropped significantly.

“Since the Beehive closed…our ability to support members has been stretched thin,” said Deputy Wing Command Chief Warrant Officer Kyle Seleski, one of the event’s organizers. “So, a few years back, a friendly challenge kicked off between the Senior NCMs and Officers to see who could raise more. It’s grown into a bit of a spirited rivalry—and this year we hit our highest total yet!”

The annual challenge, which culminates in December, is structured around a classic “Officers vs. WOSM” showdown. The highlight is the Senior NCM vs. Officers Hockey Game, followed by the traditional “At Home” event in the afternoon. Both messes set up fundraising tables at the entrance to the rink, competing for donations with equal parts strategy and charm.

“The NCMs got crafty with e-transfers for those without cash, but the Officers fired back with a TAP machine. It was game on! It was full of laughs, friendly chirps, and lots of morale,” said Seleski.

The results? A decisive win for the Warrant Officers and Sergeants Mess, who raised $3,421.55 to the Officers’ $1,117.18.

“Big win for the NCMs—let’s call it a Grand Slam Victory!” added Seleski.

The funds raised will be put to meaningful use by the 4 Wing Chaplain Team, which administers the Benevolent Fund on behalf of the Wing Commander. The fund provides up to $300 per member each calendar year to help with unforeseen expenses, including medical needs, travel, groceries, bills, and emergency accommodations. It also supports the annual Christmas Hamper and Angel Tree program in partnership with Support Our Troops, as well as the base’s Holiday Dinner with the Military Family Resource Centre.

“The Benevolent Fund exists to assist members and families when they experience unforeseen events,” said Padre (Major) Howard Rittenhouse, Senior Wing Chaplain and Fund IC. “We have no permanent funding sources other than the generous donations of our members (who occasionally challenge one another to see who can raise the most – like this!) So, to our colleagues and fellow CAF members – thank you for your amazing generosity and kindness!”

A cheque presentation was held on April 29, with Padre Rittenhouse accepting the funds on behalf of the Benevolent Fund. As for the future of the fundraiser? Seleski is optimistic.

“All signs point to it returning. It’s fun, engaging, and for a great cause. That said, last year’s energy set the bar high—so we’ll see if the Officers bring their A-game this year.”