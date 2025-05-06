Cold Lake Museums Reopen for the Season May 16th

File Photo

The Cold Lake Museums will reopen their doors for the season on Friday, May 16th, welcoming visitors back to one of the community’s favourite summertime attractions. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can once again explore the site’s rich collection of local, military, and cultural history, perched atop Radar Hill with one of the best views in town.

Opening weekend promises more than just a return to history. Visitors can enjoy a pop-up Art Show, picnic on-site, and sample food from Pour House and Sweet Rolls and Creamery, two local food trucks serving up delicious eats on Saturday, May 17th.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the museum open to the public again,” said Christian Keller, curator of the Cold Lake Air Force Museum. “There’s a lot of excitement, and we have a great summer ahead.”

Keller said preparations for the season began well before the first guests arrive.

“A lot goes into getting the museums ready—training summer staff, cleaning and organizing exhibits, ensuring the grounds and buildings are safe and welcoming, and finalizing programs and events,” he said.

The Cold Lake Museums site includes four museums under one roof: the Cold Lake Air Force Museum, Oil and Gas Museum, Heritage Museum, and Indigenous Museum. This year’s programming will include collaborative events in July and August across all four themes, with details still to come.

As part of the opening weekend, the museums are calling on local artists interested in displaying their work to take part in the Art Show.

For more information, visit coldlakemuseums.org or follow the Cold Lake Museums on social media.