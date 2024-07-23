July 24, 2024
Photo Gallery: 2024 Full Throttle Festival

by | Jul 23, 2024 | Featured News, Local News

The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, the Skyhawks enjoy a carnival shooting gallery game at the 2024 Full Throttle Festival in downtown Cold Lake, in support of the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show on July 19th – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News 

Full Throttle Festival 2024

Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland speaks at the 2024 Full Throttle Festival

Full Throttle Festival 2024

Blackjack Billy performs at the 2024 Full Throttle Festival

Full Throttle Festival 2024

United States Armed Forces members pose at the 2024 Full Throttle Festival

Full Throttle Festival 2024

A balloon artist at the 2024 Full Throttle Festival

Full Throttle Festival 2024

The Italian Frecce Tricolori pose at the 2024 Full Throttle Festival

Full Throttle Festival 2024

A caricature artist works on a drawing at the event

Full Throttle Festival 2024

Food trucks offered tasty options at the event

Full Throttle Festival 2024

Young guests enjoy the bouncy castles at the Full Throttle Festival

Full Throttle Festival 2024

Axe throwing was among the activities offered at the event

Full Throttle Festival 2024

Full Throttle Festival 2024

