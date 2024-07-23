Photo Gallery: 2024 Full Throttle Festival

The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, the Skyhawks enjoy a carnival shooting gallery game at the 2024 Full Throttle Festival in downtown Cold Lake, in support of the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show on July 19th – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News
Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland speaks at the 2024 Full Throttle Festival
Blackjack Billy performs at the 2024 Full Throttle Festival
United States Armed Forces members pose at the 2024 Full Throttle Festival
A balloon artist at the 2024 Full Throttle Festival
The Italian Frecce Tricolori pose at the 2024 Full Throttle Festival
A caricature artist works on a drawing at the event
Food trucks offered tasty options at the event
Young guests enjoy the bouncy castles at the Full Throttle Festival
Axe throwing was among the activities offered at the event
Blackjack Billy performs at the 2024 Full Throttle Festival
