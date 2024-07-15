Prepare for Takeoff: Essential Tips for Enjoying the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show

File Photo

The 2024 Cold Lake Air Show is sure to be a fantastic event that will make a memory for all attendees! With so much to see, do, taste, and enjoy, attendees can use these tips to make sure that their day or days at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show are perfect:

Dress appropriately for the conditions!

Bright, sunny days make for a great air show! Shade can be very hard to come by at the air show grounds, so make sure to bring sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, a handheld umbrella, and other items that will help you beat the heat and stay protected if the day turns into a scorcher or if we see a little rain!

Drink plenty of water!

A hot, sunny day means attendees should continue to hydrate! Look around the grounds and find the water refill stations, or green water buffaloes, where guests can refill any bottles free of charge.

Smoking

Smoking and non-tobacco products (ex. e-cigarettes) are permitted in designated smoking areas only that are marked. Please note that cannabis is not permitted on premises at the Air Show.

Animals

Visitors are not permitted to bring their pets with them to the Cold Lake Air Show. Service animals are permitted so long as they have proper markings and/or identification.

It may get loud!

With the fantastic sights can come tremendous sounds! Guests may want to bring ear protection for themselves and younger attendees to enjoy the show.

Where do I sit?

Seating is not available! There is enough grass space to accommodate several thousand people, and when you’re looking up, there’s not a bad seat in the house! Please bring a folding chair if you’re looking to rest for a while.

What can’t I bring?

A full list of prohibited and permitted items at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show can be found here. Of note, the following will not be allowed:

Weapons (including, but not limited to knives, firearms, explosives, bio/radiological substances)

Scanners

2-Way Radios

Coolers (larger than 2 Gallons) unless medically required

Alcoholic Beverages

Large Backpacks

Narcotics and Paraphernalia

Camera Bags (larger than 1 cubic foot)

Pop up Tents

Roller Blades, Skates, Skateboards, (kick and electric) scooters

Bicycles (you may ride your bike to the show and lock it up at the bike racks located in the parking lot)

Pets (service animals are admitted with hosts)

Can I bring a camera?

Absolutely! Make sure your camera or cell phone is fully charged before you make your way out, to capture all those incredible 2024 Cold Lake Air Show moments.

The Cold Lake Air Show App is a fantastic way to connect with the event! The app allows users to optimally prepare for their visit and to easily access all the relevant information during your time at the Air Show! App features include:

– A site map

– Schedule of performers/events

– Information on souvenirs/vendors

– Exclusive multimedia content

Download the app today for free at Google Play or the Apple App store.

The 2024 Cold Lake Air Show is shaping up to be the must-see event of the summer. We look forward to welcoming everyone on July 20th and 21st! Gates open at 9:00 am with the aerial display set to start around NOON.

