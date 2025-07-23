Cadets Celebrate Graduation at Cold Lake Training Centre

Bonnyville–Cold Lake–St. Paul MLA Scott Cyr, guest Reviewing Officer, at the Cadet Graduation on July 18th – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Cadets gathered inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake on July 18 to celebrate the successful completion of their two-week summer training programs at the Cold Lake Cadet Training Centre.

The graduation ceremony marked the conclusion of the Aviation Technology and Aerospace and Introduction to Survival courses, which ran from July 7 to 18. These programs provide young cadets with a hands-on learning experience in aviation sciences and wilderness survival, while also building leadership, discipline, and teamwork skills.

The Cold Lake Cadet Training Centre is one of several summer facilities operated by Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers across Canada. Located on one of the busiest Royal Canadian Air Force bases in the country, the centre gives youth a unique opportunity to train in an operational military environment.

During the ceremony, a number of cadets were recognized with awards for their outstanding performance and conduct throughout the courses. Families, staff, and dignitaries were on hand to witness the parade and celebrate the cadets’ accomplishments.

Training at the centre continues throughout the summer, with upcoming courses including Advanced Aviation and Survival Instructor, which are scheduled to conclude on August 17.

For more information about the Cold Lake Cadet Training Centre and its programs, visit: www.canada.ca/cold-lake-cadet-training-centre