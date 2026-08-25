CAF Imagery Contest 2026: Time to share your best shots!

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The 58th Annual Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Imagery Contest is now accepting submissions from seasoned professional and amateur photographers alike.

Running until September 30, 2026, the contest is open to all CF One members. Whether you’re a CAF member, family member, or friend of the military community, this is your opportunity to showcase the moments, people, places, and experiences that capture the spirit of the CAF community.

Submit your photos in one of the following categories:

Military operations

Capture military personnel in uniform at work, on exercise, training, deployment, or operations at home and abroad. This category also includes military equipment and vehicles in action.

Capture military personnel in uniform at work, on exercise, training, deployment, or operations at home and abroad. This category also includes military equipment and vehicles in action. Community life and events

Celebrate recreation, sports, fitness, culture, family life, travel, hobbies, friendships, and the everyday moments that bring the CAF community together.

Celebrate recreation, sports, fitness, culture, family life, travel, hobbies, friendships, and the everyday moments that bring the CAF community together. NEW! Pets and working animals

Showcase beloved pets, military working dogs, ceremonial animals, horses, and other animals that enrich our lives or support the mission.

Showcase beloved pets, military working dogs, ceremonial animals, horses, and other animals that enrich our lives or support the mission. NEW! Honouring history, environment, and landscapes

Highlight historical sites and commemorations, Canada’s natural beauty, Bases and Wings in Canada and abroad, architecture, monuments, and the built environments where military life unfolds.

Highlight historical sites and commemorations, Canada’s natural beauty, Bases and Wings in Canada and abroad, architecture, monuments, and the built environments where military life unfolds. NEW! JUNO

A category dedicated to young photographers, encouraging children and youth to share their unique perspectives through photography.

Submit Your Photos Photo Submission Form:

CFMWS | CAF Imagery Contest | CFMWS Celebrating CAF stories through photography For over five decades, the CAF Imagery Contest has celebrated the talented photographers who capture life in CAF communities from coast to coast. As you take photos throughout the year, keep the contest in mind. Family adventures, community events, pets, breathtaking landscapes, historic landmarks, and memorable moments of military service can all make outstanding submissions.