CAF Sports: Old Timer’s, Women’s hockey teams represent CFB Cold Lake at Regional Tournaments

The Cold Lake Fading Fighters at the 2024 CAF Sports Western Regional Old Timer’s Hockey Tournament, hosted in Wainwright – Credit: Cpl Trevor Pomarenski

The Esquimalt Tritons bested the Comox Silver Totems two to nothing in the finals of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Western Regional Old Timer’s Hockey Tournament, hosted in Wainwright from January 28th to February 2nd.

The Tritons rolled into the finals undefeated in four days of tournament action against a Comox club that had only one loss up until that point, at the hands of the Tritons on Day 3.

The Cold Lake Fading Fighters dropped all four games in the tournament including a heartbreaking 10 to 9 loss on Day 4 in overtime versus CFB Edmonton. Notable players taking to the ice for the Cold Lake squad include current Wing Commander, Colonel Dave Turenne.

Esquimalt now moves on to represent the West region at the Old Timers Hockey National Championship, held at CFB Borden starting on March 23rd.

===

The Cold Lake Wolves Women’s Hockey team was also in action, taking part in the CAF Sports Western Regional Women’s Hockey Tournament. This year’s edition was hosted at CFB Edmonton, from January 28th until February 2nd.

The Wolves also ended their tournament with no wins and four losses, suffering their final defeat in the semi-final game against Esquimalt by a score of 10 to 2.

Edmonton and Esquimalt would face off in the finals, with Edmonton taking home the victory with a 7 to 2 win, to advance to the National Championship. That tournament is also scheduled to take place at CFB Borden, starting on February 24th.