CAF Women in Sports Grant Applications Now Open

Supplied Photo

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members who are passionate about supporting women in sport can now apply for funding through the CAF Women in Sports Program Grant, with applications open until March 31, 2026. Applications must be submitted no later than February 27, 2026.

The grant is designed to increase participation and leadership opportunities for women and girls in sports, from grassroots to high-performance levels. Up to $3,000 in funding per base or wing is available to support the delivery of approved programs and activities.

Funding can be used to develop and deliver a wide range of initiatives, including sport clinics, coaching or officiating certification courses, and introductory programs for new sports. Examples from past years include:

Women’s multi-sport programs

Running clubs

Golf training lessons

Hockey and power skating clinics

Learn-to-lift sessions

Swimming programs

Slo-pitch officiating clinics

Locally at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, the program has already made an impact.

“We’ve been able to run several successful programs with this grant, including a hockey and power skating clinic and a learn-to-lift workshop,” said Tammy Buchanan, Fitness and Sports Manager with 4 Wing PSP. “It’s a great opportunity to support women in trying new sports, developing their skills, or getting involved as coaches and officials.”

Applicants should note that the grant is intended to support programming, not individual or one-time efforts. It cannot be used for things like uniforms, clothing, community league fees, hospitality, internal staffing, prizes, or individual participation—though in rare cases, individual projects may be considered.

For full eligibility criteria, application requirements, and details on how to apply, visit the CAF Women in Sport Program page at:

https://cfmws.ca/sport-fitness-rec/sports/caf-women-in-sport-program