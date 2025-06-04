Canadian Armed Forces members – the 2025 Canadian Forces Housing Differential rates are now available

Photo from the Canadian Forces Housing Agency / Twitter
The Canadian Forces Housing Differential (CFHD) is a monthly payment designed to help CAF members secure suitable housing across Canada. CFHD rates are adjusted annually to reflect the economic situation and vary based on location and salary.
This year, 16 locations are seeing a rate increase greater than 10%.
The updated CFHD rates will be effective on 1 July 2025 and are now live. Eligible CAF members who have not previously applied for CFHD are encouraged to do so now. If you already receive CFHD, you do not have to re-apply unless you have relocated.
In this article:
- Are you eligible on 1 July? Apply for CFHD today
- Understand your PPLD and CFHD rates
- What’s next
- Related links
Are you eligible on 1 July? Apply for CFHD today
Are you eligible for CFHD? Use the tables at Canadian Forces Housing Differential to help determine:
- Your Pay Level, based on monthly pay
- The 2025 CFHD rate for your Pay Level and Place of Duty.
If you are eligible, you can apply for CFHD by completing form DND 4899 (only available on DWAN). For more information on how to apply for the CFHD, please speak to your Orderly Rooms (ORs).
Examples of changes in select locations
Note: Many variables are considered to determine a member’s CFHD rate (pay rate, comparator value of place of duty, living situation, etc.). Below are a few examples only. Please check the tables on the web page and/or speak with your OR to confirm your individual rate.
|Location
|Comparator ValueTable note1 Variation
|How the Variation Affects Some MembersTable note2
|Winnipeg
|Increase of 21%
|Increase of $300 per month for Cpl/S1.
|Kingston
|Increase of 13%
|Increase of $250 per month for Cpl/S1.
|Petawawa
|Increase of 13%
|Increase of $200 per month for Cpl/S1.
|National Capital Region
|Increase of 11%
|Increase of $250 per month for Cpl/S1.
|Quebec City/Valcartier
|Increase of 6%
|Increase of $100 per month for Cpl/S1.
|Halifax
|Drop of 2%
|Cpl/S1 will see a reduction of $100 in CFHD per month.
|Greater Vancouver Area
|Drop of 4.2%
|Cpl/S1 will see a reduction of $150 in CFHD per month.
Understand your PPLD and CFHD rates
As planned, the Provisional Post-Living Differential (PPLD) will be adjusted on 1 July 2025 to 25% of the Post Living Differential (PLD) or Transitional Post Living Differential (TPLD) an eligible member was receiving on 30 June 2023. On 1 July 2026, PPLD payments will stop completely.
CAF members are advised to refer to both CFHD and PPLD to:
- Verify their individual calculations and payments
- Confirm which caveats apply to their individual circumstances, especially if circumstances change
The monthly amount of PPLD is calculated by the following formula:
- {(A B) C}
Where
- A is the monthly PLD or TPLD rate the member was entitled to on 30 June 2023
- B is the applicable percent for the period indicated
- 75%, 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024
- 50%, 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025
- 25%, 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026
- C is the member’s CFHD monthly amount (as determined by CBI 205.453(5))
Reminder: On 1 July 2025, CAF members whose CFHD exceeds 25% of their PLD/TPLD amount will not receive PPLD.
What’s next
It is important to note that CFHD rates are updated annually to ensure the rates align with the most up-to-date rental costs across Canada. Both the CFHD and PPLD payments assist CAF members and their families in finding suitable housing, no matter where they are posted. For more information, please speak with your chain of command. You can also visit your OR and check out the related links below.
Related links
- Canadian Forces Housing Differential
- Canadian Forces Housing Differential Feedback Form
- Compensation and Benefits Instructions
- Form Search – Defence Forms Catalogue (DFC) (mil.ca) (available only on the DWAN)
- Provisional Post Living Differential
- Provisional Post-Living Differential Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 205 – Allowances for Officers and Non-Commissioned Members