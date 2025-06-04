Canadian Armed Forces members – the 2025 Canadian Forces Housing Differential rates are now available

Photo from the Canadian Forces Housing Agency / Twitter

The Canadian Forces Housing Differential (CFHD) is a monthly payment designed to help CAF members secure suitable housing across Canada. CFHD rates are adjusted annually to reflect the economic situation and vary based on location and salary.

This year, 16 locations are seeing a rate increase greater than 10%.

The updated CFHD rates will be effective on 1 July 2025 and are now live. Eligible CAF members who have not previously applied for CFHD are encouraged to do so now. If you already receive CFHD, you do not have to re-apply unless you have relocated.

In this article:

Are you eligible on 1 July? Apply for CFHD today

Are you eligible for CFHD? Use the tables at Canadian Forces Housing Differential to help determine:

Your Pay Level, based on monthly pay

The 2025 CFHD rate for your Pay Level and Place of Duty.

If you are eligible, you can apply for CFHD by completing form DND 4899 (only available on DWAN). For more information on how to apply for the CFHD, please speak to your Orderly Rooms (ORs).

Examples of changes in select locations

Note: Many variables are considered to determine a member’s CFHD rate (pay rate, comparator value of place of duty, living situation, etc.). Below are a few examples only. Please check the tables on the web page and/or speak with your OR to confirm your individual rate.