Canadian Armed Forces members to begin wearing Remembrance Day poppy on October 24

Photo from the Royal Canadian Legion

Starting this year, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members will wear the poppy on all uniforms from October 24 to November 11, aligning with changes in the Royal Canadian Legion’s National Poppy Campaign. Previously, CAF members began wearing the poppy on the last Friday in October. The Canadian Forces Dress Instructions will be updated to reflect the change.

The October 24 start date will provide a consistent national period for remembrance activities in support of Veterans and their families. Wearing the poppy remains a visible symbol of remembrance and reflects the CAF’s respect for Canada’s fallen, Veterans, and all those who have served.

The CAF recognizes and values the Royal Canadian Legion’s longstanding leadership in preserving Canada’s traditions of remembrance. Through the National Poppy Campaign and its support for Veterans, serving members, and their families, the Legion plays an important role in remembrance across Canada.

Members are encouraged to review the detailed guidance and visual representation on wearing a poppy on a CAF uniform in the Dress instructions | Section 7 Accoutrements.