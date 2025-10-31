CANEX Cold Lake Set to Celebrate Grand Reopening on November 13

Supplied Photo

The CANEX at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake is gearing up for its official grand reopening on Thursday, November 13, marking the occasion with live music, cake, and more. The celebration is set to begin at approximately 9 a.m. and will feature 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake leadership helping to cut the ribbon on the refreshed retail space.

“We are very excited in the store for the grand re-opening happening on November 13th,” says Sheri Klein, CANEX Manager at 4 Wing Cold Lake. “The 4 Wing Band will be on site with music, there will be a ribbon cutting with the Wing Commander, and of course, cake to celebrate.”

The reopening marks the completion of significant updates and improvements to the store, both in appearance and in selection. “We have brought in new products like fresh meat, produce and baked goods,” Klein explains. “We also have expanded some of our assortments and now carry Shark and Ninja products in the store.”

Other additions include a new slushie machine, a grab-and-go cooler with great food choices for a quick lunch, and a refreshed layout and look in the space. The store’s hours have also changed — it’s now open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., a schedule that began on October 14.

When asked what she’s most excited for customers to see, Klein points to the upgrades that directly improve the shopping experience. “All the new products, the new layout of the store, and the feedback for more products they would like to see,” she says.

Visitors can also look forward to special promotions during the reopening week. “We are looking to have some specials featured for the event as well,” says Klein. “Stay tuned for what they will be.”

The Cold Lake CANEX is one of more than 30 CANEX retail locations operating on Canadian Armed Forces Bases and Wings across the country, serving CAF members, Veterans, and their families.