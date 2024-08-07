CANEX Commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with their 2nd Annual Orange Shirt Campaign

Designed by Tahltan/Tlingit artist Una-Ann, this year’s artwork is called “Children Going Home” – Supplied Photo

As we come together to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, CANEX and Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) are once again supporting this important day for a second year with their limited-edition orange t-shirts. Designed by Tahltan/Tlingit artist Una-Ann, this year’s artwork is called “Children Going Home”, whether it’s returning to their families or joining their ancestors.

New this year, after an overwhelming demand, t-shirts will now be available in children’s sizes. Also, we are thrilled about our expansion into the OUTCAN market with t-shirts available at NATEX stores.

Orange Shirt Day is an Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day intended to raise awareness of the individual, family and community inter-generational impacts of residential schools, and to promote the concept of “Every Child Matters”. The orange shirt is a symbol of the stripping away of culture, freedom and self-esteem experienced by Indigenous children over generations. As of 2021, Orange Shirt Day has become a recognizable symbol of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

In partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), CANEX will be donating 100% of the net profits from the sale of the shirts to the NCTR. The Centre is dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of the Indian residential school system in Canada, ensuring that the experiences of survivors and their families are never forgotten. After last year’s successful inaugural orange t-shirt campaign, CANEX donated $51,206 to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

We invite all Defence Team members to show their support for this day by purchasing one of these special t-shirts. Not only will you be helping to raise awareness and support for important causes, but you will also be showing your commitment to building a better and more compassionate future for all Canadians. In addition to simply wearing the orange shirt, Defence Team members are encouraged to learn more about the history of residential schools and their assimilation practices.

We are proud to spearhead this important initiative and grateful to Una-Ann for her beautiful design. We hope that you will join us in commemorating National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and helping to make a positive impact in our communities.

Purchase your orange t-shirt today at canex.ca and in CANEX retail stores while quantities last!