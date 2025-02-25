417 Combat Support Squadron Participates in Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT 2025

File Photo

Members of 417 Combat Support Squadron (CSS) from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake are taking part in Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT 2025, one of the Canadian Armed Forces’ premier Arctic exercises. The operation is set to take place from February 23rd to March 9th, 2025, in Nunavut.

417 CSS joins Regular and Reserve Force personnel from across Canada, contributing its expertise to the operation, which “focuses on enhancing the CAF’s ability to operate in Canada’s North.” The Cold Lake-based squadron is well known for its search and rescue (SAR) capabilities and helicopter support, playing a vital role in exercises and real-world operations requiring rapid response and aerial assistance in challenging environments.

Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT 2025 “brings together a diverse group of CAF units, including combat divers, engineers, naval personnel, and air support elements,” says the Department of National Defence in a release. Other participating air units include 440 Transport Squadron from Yellowknife, 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron from Petawawa, and 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron from Valcartier.

Alongside CAF personnel, “Approximately 110 foreign military members will take part, including around 70 members of the United States Air Force National Guard New York 109th Airlift Wing, as well as divers from the U.S. Navy and Belgian Naval Component Clearance Divers, who will integrate with the Dive Task Force.”

Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT highlights Canada’s commitment to Arctic sovereignty and provides participating units, including 417 CSS, the opportunity to hone their skills in extreme conditions. The operation continues to strengthen cooperation between Canadian and allied forces while reinforcing the importance of Arctic security.