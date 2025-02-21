CDS/DM Message: Recruitment Process Modernization

File Photo

Attracting potential recruits to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) in today’s competitive job market is challenging as young adults have many career options. In addition, they are often not familiar with the benefits of military service, the opportunities and experiences offered to those in uniform, the more than 100 career options available, and the potential pathways to personal growth and greater education.

The CAF uniform is a source of pride for Canadians when they see members helping in their communities or taking part in operations on the world stage. That means that the CAF’s best recruitment ambassadors and advocates are currently serving members. It is important that, via the means available to us, we get the word out that there’s never been a better time to choose military service and help to protect Canadian sovereignty, values, and interests.

For more than a century, Canada’s all-volunteer armed force has been sustained by highly professional soldiers, sailors, aviators, and special forces operators. Unfailingly, they have dedicated themselves to selflessly serving Canadians and keeping our country secure. The CAF’s greatest strategic asset has always been its people, which is why the modernization of the recruitment process, and the retention of CAF members is our number one priority.

By providing a smoother path through recruitment into enrolment, future CAF members – and in turn, the CAF – can reach their potential in service to Canada. Modernization of the recruitment process includes the:

introduction of a probationary period and a personnel assessment tool to efficiently enrol applicants;

streamlining the security clearance process;

taking new steps to re-evaluate medical requirements; and

digitizing outdated and analog processes.

We are optimizing our recruitment process to tap into the full potential of Canadians interested in military service. Some changes were initiated in the fall of 2024, and we are already seeing results.

We are deeply committed to providing every qualified Canadian and Permanent Resident with the opportunity to answer the call of duty. By streamlining the recruitment and enrolment of new members and optimizing their transition into service, we will build a stronger force, sooner. With the help of the entire Defence Team, we can prepare for the many challenges that lie ahead, in Canada and abroad.

General Jennie Carignan

Chief of the Defence Staff Stefanie Beck

Deputy Minister