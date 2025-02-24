4 Wing Officers’ Mess Launches Challenge Coin Design Contest

Supplied Photo

The 4 Wing Officers’ Mess is calling on its members to leave their mark by designing its next official challenge coin. This unique opportunity invites participants to showcase their creativity with a fresh and distinctive coin design.

Challenge coins have long been a tradition in military circles, symbolizing camaraderie, achievement, and pride. With this contest, the Officers’ Mess aims to create a coin that represents the spirit and heritage of 4 Wing.

Submission Guidelines

Participants must ensure their design incorporates the 4 Wing Crest—not the CFB Cold Lake crest—and includes all text in both English and French. Beyond these requirements, designers have the freedom to explore various creative elements, including:

Shape and size

Finish and texture

3D details and epoxy coatings

Edge cut shapes and other artistic features

How to Enter

Designs should be submitted via email to Lt(N) Dylan Vatcher at dylan.vatcher@forces.gc.ca with the subject line “OMess Coin” no later than March 31, 2025.

Winner Selection and Prize

The winning design will be chosen by a vote from the Officers’ Mess Executive Committee, with the creator receiving the first minted coin of the new design—a prestigious token of recognition for their contribution.

This is an exciting opportunity for members of the 4 Wing community to leave a lasting legacy. Whether you’re an artist, a designer, or simply passionate about military heritage, now is the time to bring your vision to life and be part of this historic initiative.