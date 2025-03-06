Veterans Association Food Bank Supports Cold Lake Veterans with Vital Services

Photo from the Veterans Association Food Bank (VAFB)

Veterans across Alberta, including those in Cold Lake, have access to critical support services through the Veterans Association Food Bank (VAFB), an organization dedicated to preventing veteran hunger, homelessness, and isolation. With offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, and Grande Prairie, the VAFB provides essential resources such as financial aid, employment assistance, and mental health support to former service members in need. The organization’s reach extends far beyond city limits to ensure no veteran is left without assistance.

Comprehensive Assistance for Veterans

One of the primary services offered by the VAFB is food security. Veterans in need can receive monthly hampers filled with fresh, frozen, and dry goods, along with hygiene products, socks, and other essentials. Special holiday hampers are also distributed to ensure veterans and their families can enjoy festive meals.

Financial difficulties are another major challenge some veterans face. The Emergency Veterans Assistance Costs (EVAC) program helps cover rent, utility bills, medical expenses, and other urgent financial needs. In addition, the organization assists homeless veterans through the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP), which provides rental assistance, shelter support, and essential household supplies.

Employment and mental health are also key focus areas for the VAFB. The organization offers job placement assistance, volunteer opportunities, and training programs to help veterans transition to civilian careers. Meanwhile, mental health resources and referrals connect veterans with legal aid and psychological support services.

For many veterans, pets provide crucial companionship and emotional support. The VAFB’s Pet Promise Program ensures that veterans struggling financially can still care for their pets by supplying food and veterinary assistance.

Closest Access for Cold Lake Veterans

For those living in Cold Lake, the closest VAFB location is in Edmonton, at 18504-111 Avenue NW. Veterans can also reach out to the organization online or by phone to inquire about services and available assistance.

The Veterans Association Food Bank continues to play a vital role in ensuring that no veteran is left behind, regardless of their location. Through food assistance, financial aid, employment support, and homelessness prevention, the VAFB is working to provide a safety net for those who have served their country.