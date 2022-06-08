CF-18 Demo team set to thrill at 2022 Cold Lake Air Show

The 2022 CF-18 Demo Team aircraft – Photo via the CF-18 Demo Team/ Facebook

A highlight of the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show is sure to be the CF-18 Demo Team!

The CF-18 Demo Team is an exciting way to represent the hard work and dedication of Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) personnel. Showcasing the abilities of Canada’s multi-role fighter through an impressive aerobatic routine, the team attends air shows and conducts fly-pasts across Canada and the United States.

Captain Jesse Haggart-Smith, a pilot from 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (TFS) at 4 Wing Cold Lake, is this year’s Demo Team pilot, and will wow the crowd and showcase this year’s theme – “Fighter Operations at Home and Abroad.” The aircraft features an operational grey colour palette along with a geometric pattern that is a reference to the wings of the CF-18’s namesake – the Hornet.

The 2022 CF-18 Demo Team is truly national; its members all come from Royal Canadian Air Force units across the country, and all are selected for their superior performance, dedication to excellence, and the desire to represent Canada’s operational air force. The team comprises thirteen members including the Demo pilot, eight technicians, three safety pilots, and a public affairs officer/narrator.

