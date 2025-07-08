CF One Days Return to CFB Cold Lake with Special Event at CANEX

File Photo

Shoppers at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake can take advantage of exclusive savings and community fun during CF One Days with CANEX, running from July 9th to 11th across the country.

At CFB Cold Lake, CANEX is marking the occasion with a special event on Wednesday, July 9, featuring a barbecue with chips and drinks from 11AM-2PM, mini putting course, bouncy castle, cake, lawn games, and car show.

CF One Days is an appreciation event offered through CANEX and open to all members of the Canadian Armed Forces community with a CF One card—including active members, veterans, and their families. In addition to savings and giveaways, CANEX will also feature demonstrations and interactive opportunities at select locations.

For more information on CF One Days or to browse the deals, visit canex.ca/cfone-days.