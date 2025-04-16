CFB Cold Lake Packers Reflect on a Stellar Season of Teamwork and Resilience

File Photo

The 2024/25 season for the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake Packers Men’s Hockey Team was a testament to the power of unity, dedication, selflessness and sportsmanship. While the season culminated in both triumph and heartbreak, it was the spirit of the team—the unwavering commitment to each other—that defined their journey.

A Season Built on Team Values and Cohesion

As with any successful team, the foundation of the Packers’ campaign was their strong sense of team culture and shared values. From the very start, the team focused on creating an environment where everyone’s role, no matter how big or small, was valued.

“I think what made us successful as a team was our collective selflessness,” said Coach Kirby Vincent. “On teams that win, you have great people who are selfless. Everybody must be willing to do whatever it takes to help the team succeed, even if it means stepping out of your comfort zone. We had players that had limited roles and players playing roles they may not have been used to, but the common goal always remained: Team success.”

This mindset guided the Packers through every challenge and allowed them to perform at their best when it mattered most.

The Road to the Regional Championship

The Packers’ path to the CAF Sports Canada West Regional Hockey Championship in January was a showcase of what a team can achieve when they trust in each other’s abilities and work as a group. Starting with a strong round-robin performance, the Packers went undefeated in round-robin play, including dominant victories over both CFB Shilo and CFB Edmonton. These early wins set the conditions for the rest of the tournament and demonstrated the strength of the team’s offense and defense alike. It also gave the team added belief in themselves and amplified the team effort.

In the semi-finals, the Packers proved they were a force to be reckoned with, dispatching CFB Comox with a convincing 6-2 win. Then, in the final against CFB Edmonton, the Packers found themselves in a tightly contested game. But once again, their teamwork shone through. A 3-2 victory secured them the regional title, with standout performances from players across the roster.

A Championship Roster Fueled by Unity

The team’s success was fueled not just by individual talent, but by a collective effort that highlighted the strength of their teamwork. Led by Coach Kirby Vincent, the Packers’ roster included:

Captain Daegan Banga

Captain Tyson Vallette

Captain Karl Henike

Captain Brendan Girard

Captain Michael Steele

Captain Michael Lachance

2Lieutenant Tyler Perigo

Sergeant Francis Beaudin

Master Corporal Mathew Dwyer

Master Corporal Kyle Francis

Corporal Dylan Wilson

Corporal Blake Boutin

Aviator Nathan Duff

Aviator Dalton Weedmark

Aviator Graham Snoek

Aviator Nolan Richardson

Corporal David Geddes

Aviator Tanner Jarvis

Corporal Julian Townshend

Corporal Brody Losier

Corporal Jordan Lehman

Corporal Connor Stevens (CFB Edmonton)

Each member of this team played a vital role in the Packers’ success, both on the ice and in the locker room. From the leadership of Team Captain Matt Dwyer and his assistant Captains to the contributions of each player, everyone embraced their role with pride and commitment.

National Championship: A Display of Character and Resilience

The Packers took their regional triumph to the national stage at the CAF National Hockey Championship held in CFB Borden in February. While they didn’t finish with the results they had hoped for, the team’s performance reflected their resilience and determination. Always in the game, the team gave 100% effort right to the buzzer.

“We were proud of the way we competed,” Coach Vincent said. “Despite finishing 0-2-1 in the round-robin and placing 4th, we knew we had the ability to compete at that level. We didn’t get the results we wanted, but we fought hard in every game.”

The team showed their grit in the quarterfinals, earning a strong 5-2 victory over the Atlantic region team. Unfortunately, despite a strong performance, the Packers were defeated by Quebec 5-2 in the semifinals. But even with the heartbreak, they rallied once more for a thrilling bronze medal match against the Atlantic region. After tying the game 4-4, the match went into double overtime, where they were narrowly edged out by Team Atlantic.

Pride in the Journey, Eager for More

Though the Packers’ season ended without a National’s medal, the experience was far from a disappointment. The team had accomplished much—building not just a winning record, but a strong, unified bond that will propel them forward.

“We were all proud of how hard we fought,” said Captain Daegan Banga. “Playing together like this, pushing each other to get better every day, it means a lot. We know that we belong at this level, and we can’t wait to come back even stronger next season.”

Coach Vincent echoed this sentiment: “The growth of this team, both individually and collectively, has been remarkable. The effort, the fitness, and the mental toughness these players showed was incredible. We’ve built a solid foundation, and now we’re eager to build on it next year.”

Looking Ahead

As the team looks toward the future, their focus remains clear: continuous improvement, greater teamwork, and building upon the successes of this season. They are already determined to represent CFB Cold Lake with pride once again and continue their journey of excellence both on and off the ice.

The Packers would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Wing leadership and the PSP staff for their steadfast support throughout the season. Their contributions played a crucial role in the team’s success. The team would also like to thank CFB Edmonton for allowing Cpl Connor Stevens to join us, adding additional skill and experience to the roster. He was a welcome addition and fit into the team seamlessly.

With an eye toward the next season, the Packers are ready to face new challenges, keep the team spirit alive, and continue pushing their limits. One thing is for sure—this team is just getting started.

Go Packers!