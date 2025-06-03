CFB Cold Lake Technicians Secure Third Place at 2025 Canadian AME Competition

Supplied Photo

A team of Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) aircraft technicians from Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake achieved a commendable third-place finish at the 2025 Canadian Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) Competition, held on May 6–7 in Calgary, Alberta. The event was a highlight of the Alberta Aviation, Aerospace & Defence Summit, hosted at the Best Western Premier Plaza Hotel & Conference Centre.

The team—comprising Master Corporals Sean Verheyde and Palmer Clements, and Corporals Jason Spek, Aaron Medina, Edwin Kho, and Daryl Gruezo—competed against top industry teams from across Canada. The competition featured a series of hands-on technical challenges, including a virtual brake change on a Boeing 737, window inspections, engine component replacements on various engines, and a fabric-covered wing inspection.

Reflecting on the competition, Verheyde highlighted the fabric wing inspection as a standout task:

“Out of the 5 or 6 teams that competed in the event, the RCAF team did the best at this task,” he noted. “It was interesting seeing a fabric wing, as not very many aircraft still have fabric-covered wings today.”

Verheyde also discussed the differences between military and civilian aircraft maintenance training:

“In the RCAF, each technician has a specific field that they’re good at or that they work mostly in,” he explained. “Whereas in the civilian world, a licensed AME with an M1 or M2 license can be doing engines one day and then helping with an electrical snag the next, and then the day after doing a window inspection.”

The team brought a BRU-32 bomb rack from the CF-18 Hornet to the competition, providing a unique perspective on military maintenance procedures:

“We were lucky enough to bring a BRU-32 Bomb rack with us, and I was surprised that with modified work instructions, just how difficult it might be for someone who has never seen our work instructions to follow them,” Verheyde remarked. “How the two worlds might be the same on paper and throughout all the regulations, but the different certifications are vastly different.”

In a statement authored by MCpl Verheyde, the team’s achievement was celebrated:

“The team demonstrated exceptional technical skill, teamwork, and professionalism, earning 3rd place among a highly competitive field. Their achievement is a testament to their dedication, expertise, and the high standards of excellence upheld by our organization. Well done to all team members—your hard work and commitment continue to inspire us all. Bravo Zulu!”

The Canadian AME Competition, part of the Alberta Aviation, Aerospace & Defence Summit, aims to showcase the skills and talents of Aircraft Maintenance Engineers. The event is open to the public and includes daily tours for high school groups from across Alberta, offering students hands-on activities and insights into the aviation maintenance industry.