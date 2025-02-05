Club 41 to Host Ultimate Super Bowl Party on February 9

Supplied Photo

Football fans at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake won’t have to travel far to experience the excitement of Super Bowl Sunday, as the 4 Wing Messes and Club 41 are set to host a high-energy viewing party on February 9. Open to all ranks and their guests, the event promises an evening of food, drinks, and big prizes.

Doors open at 3 PM, giving attendees plenty of time to grab a seat before kickoff at 4:30 PM. A special $5 appetizer buffet will be available, and drink specials will be available. Adding to the fun, guests will have the chance to win hundreds of dollars in gift cards, as well as a pair of Super Bowl Edition jerseys—one for each of the teams playing in the big game.

This year’s Super Bowl, taking place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, will see the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to secure their third consecutive championship, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. The highly anticipated halftime show will feature a performance by Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar.

With great food, drinks, and a lively atmosphere, Club 41’s Super Bowl party is set to be the place to be on game day. Attendees must be 18 or older.