Cold Lake Cadet Training Centre marks end of summer training with final graduation parade

4 Wing Vice-Wing Commander Colonel Laura Gagné talks with a cadet during the group’s final graduation parade, held at the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre on August 21. All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News. The Cold Lake Cadet Training Centre (CLCTC) marked the conclusion of its summer training season with its final graduation parade on Aug. 21 inside the Col JJ Parr Sports Centre, bringing together cadets, staff and family and friends to recognize the completion of another summer of training.

The parade featured an inspection by the Reviewing Officer, 4 Wing Vice-Wing Commander Colonel Laura Gagné.



This summer, CLCTC accommodated approximately 350 course cadets, supported by approximately 55 adult staff and 67 staff cadets.

The centre offered a range of specialized courses throughout the summer, giving cadets opportunities to develop skills in aviation, survival, fitness and sports.

Among the courses delivered were the two-week Aviation Technology and Aerospace course, which provided cadets with opportunities to develop skills and knowledge related to aviation activities, including instructional techniques, aviation communication and meteorology.

Cadets also took part in the two-week Introduction to Survival course, which focused on essential aircrew survival skills through practical field training and navigation exercises.

The four-week Advanced Aviation course further developed cadets as specialists, with an emphasis on the skills and knowledge required to serve as instructors and team leaders for aviation activities.

The four-week Survival Instructor course provided cadets with training in aircrew survival skills, team and solo survival exercises, survival exercise operations, instructional techniques, and navigation by map and compass.

CLCTC also delivered three sessions of the two-week Introduction to Fitness and Sports course over a six-week period. The tri-service course allowed cadets to refine skills developed through their Corps or Squadron programs while learning more about fitness, sports training and healthy lifestyles.

In addition to the courses conducted at CLCTC, the centre provided administrative, logistical and personnel support for the seven-week Power Pilot Training Course. The training is delivered by contracted civilian flight schools in Red Deer, Alberta; Regina, Saskatchewan; Steinbach, Manitoba; and Whitehorse, Yukon.

CLCTC also provided administrative support to the seven-week Glider Pilot Training Course in Gimli, Manitoba.

The pilot training opportunities give participating cadets the opportunity to earn a Transport Canada pilot licence, providing a significant step toward future opportunities in aviation.

The summer program reflects the broader objectives of the Canadian Cadet Program, which provides youth with opportunities to develop confidence, leadership, citizenship, physical and mental fitness, and specialized skills through unique experiences. Air Cadets, in particular, gain aviation-related experience through activities including flying, gliding and aerospace studies

Award Winners

Advanced Aviation Course

Top Cadet of Each Flight

Halifax Flight, presented by OCdt Harrison: CCdt Sun from 918 RCACS

from 918 RCACS Lancaster Flight, presented by CI Tam: CCdt Ivey from 733 RCACS

from 733 RCACS Spitfire Flight, presented by CI Park: CCdt Dalke from 199 RCACS

Top Skills Award

Aeronautica Laureate: CCdt Ivan Melnyk from 24 RCACS

Top Instructor Award

CCdt Anastasiya Khomichenko from 52 RCACS

ANAVETS Medal of Merit

CCdt Ivey from 733 RCACS

Introduction to Fitness and Sports Course

Top Cadet Awards

Griffon Flight, presented by CI Reyes: CCdt Rasmussen from 386 RCACS

from 386 RCACS Leopard Flight, presented by OCdt Garrett: CCdt Oliveira from 330 RCSCC

Top Skills Award

Distinguished Athlete Award: CCdt James Bruce from 573 RCACS

Top Overall Cadet

CCdt Kai Rasmussen

Survival Instructor Course

Top Cadet Awards

Aurora Flight, presented by NCdt Cummings: CCdt Ruch from 12 RCACS

from 12 RCACS Cyclone Flight, presented by OCdt Hrynkiw: CCdt Gilbert, Honorie from 538 RCACS

from 538 RCACS Thunderbolt Flight, presented by CI Rodrigues: CCdt Sandhu from 88 RCACS

Top Skills Award

Top Survival Skills Award: CCdt Luke Sinclair from 41 RCACS

Top Instructor Award

CCdt Honorie Gilbert from 538 RCACS

ANAVETS Medal of Merit

CCdt Sandhu from 88 RCACS

Distinguished Instructor Awards

Advanced Aviation Staff Cadet: FSgt Abdulkadir

Introduction to Fitness and Sports Staff Cadet: Sgt Nerrassen

Survival Instructor Staff Cadet: FSgt Sanjari

Additional Awards

Commanding Officer’s Award of Excellence

FSgt Faheem

Innovation Award

Sgt Hofsink

Mentorship Award

MWO Nordhagen and Sgt Zaidi

Commanding Officer’s Commendation

WO1 Johnson

Chief Warrant Officer’s Award for Outstanding Junior Staff Cadet

PO2 Rowan Restar

Canada Company Youth Excellence Award

Flight Sergeant Kayvon Sanjari

Order of St. George Medal