Cold Lake Marlins Swim Club recruiting new coaches for growing program

Photo courtesy of the Cold Lake Marlins Swim Club / Facebook

The Cold Lake Marlins Swim Club is seeking new coaches as its program continues to grow, with opportunities available for both experienced and new mentors.

The club is currently hiring a Performance group coach—a role that often aligns with a head coach position—as well as one to two additional coaches for its other swimmer levels. Flexible scheduling is available, with group coaches typically working two to three days per week and the Performance coach three to four days per week.

“Our club is always growing and evolving to match the swimmers in our club,” said Jaimee Greaves, President of the Cold Lake Marlins Swim Club.

The Marlins operate four skill-based groups: Kickstart, Foundations, Endurance and Performance.

“We have 4 group levels. Swimmers are grouped by skill level—Kickstart, Foundations, Endurance and Performance. Starting with swimmers only being able to swim 25m to swimmers competing at provincial level competitions,” Greaves explained.

The club offers both competitive and non-competitive options and currently has about 40 swimmers. Members regularly attend out-of-town competitions.

“Our club goes to monthly meets out of town with about 5–10 swimmers, usually attended by the Performance group coach,” said Greaves.

Pool times run Monday to Friday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with an additional Tuesday morning session at 6:15 a.m. Coaches can work with the club to find a schedule that fits their availability.

In addition to competition, the Marlins emphasize team culture.

“Our club hosts fun events throughout the season that foster team spirit,” Greaves said. “Coaching swim is very rewarding!”

The club is recruiting during April and October and welcomes applicants from a wide range of age groups.

“Coaching is great for teens to seniors. It’s great for retired persons to keep them busy and active,” said Greaves. Coaches must be at least 15 years old to take the required courses.

Pay ranges from $18 to $27 per hour, depending on experience. The Marlins reimburse coaching course and training costs, as well as travel expenses for out-of-town meets.

“We can offer mentoring/shadowing for coaches who can begin this season,” Greaves added.

Those interested in applying can contact the Cold Lake Marlins Swim Club by email at CLMarlins@gmail.com