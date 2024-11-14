Cold Lake Remembers: Community Gathers to Honour Veterans on Remembrance Day

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces and other Cold Lake r esidents gathered at the Energy Centre in Cold Lake for the Remembrance Day ceremony on November 11 th – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News On Monday, November 11th, residents of Cold Lake and members of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake came together to pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for Canada at the city’s annual Remembrance Day ceremony. Held in the packed Imperial Oil arena at the Cold Lake Energy Centre, the ceremony was a reminder of the courage and dedication shown by Canada’s Armed Forces members over the years.

The event featured addresses from notable figures, including 4 Wing Commanding Officer, Colonel Mark Hickey, who spoke about the ongoing commitment of Canada’s military to safeguard peace and security. A message from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also shared, acknowledging the bravery of those who defended freedom and highlighting Canada’s ongoing commitment to honor their sacrifices.

The service involved personnel from CFB Cold Lake, who stood alongside Cold Lake residents as they observed a moment of silence at the eleventh hour—a tradition symbolizing the end of World War I, which concluded on November 11th, 1918, at 11:00 a.m.

The ceremony concluded with the laying of wreaths at a cenotaph positioned in the arena. Representatives from local organizations, government officials, veterans’ groups, and military members came forward to place wreaths, paying homage to veterans from all branches and conflicts.

About Remembrance Day in Canada

Remembrance Day is observed each year on November 11th and is a significant day across Canada, marked by ceremonies, moments of silence, and the wearing of red poppies. The tradition of wearing poppies originated from the famous World War I poem, In Flanders Fields, written by Canadian Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, who reflected on the poppies growing amidst the graves of fallen soldiers in Belgium.

In 1931, Canada officially declared November 11th as Remembrance Day. The day is observed with a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. to honour those who served in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, peacekeeping missions, and other conflicts.