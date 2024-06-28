Cold Lake’s Canada Day: A Day of Festivities and Fireworks

The poster for the 2024 Canada Day festivities in Cold Lake – Supplied Photo

As Canada Day approaches, Cold Lake is buzzing with anticipation for the grand celebrations set to take place on July 1st. This year’s festivities promise a day full of fun, music, and fireworks, bringing together residents and visitors to honour Canada’s 157th birthday.

The day starts with the much-loved Canada Day Parade in Cold Lake North at 10 AM. Following the parade, the excitement continues with an opening ceremony featuring a CF18 flyby at 11 AM. Also on the schedule is the Vendor Alley market, family-friendly fun including bounce houses, face painting and more.

For those looking to quench their thirst, a Beer Garden will be open from 4 PM until 11 PM. Featured events this year include a reptile show, a performance from the Kehewin Native Dance Theatre, and the Double Vision Magic Show. Prior to headliner Cory Marks’ performance at 8 PM, the Main Street Band performs at 6 PM.

As the sun sets, the excitement builds for the grand finale of the day’s celebrations. At 11 PM, a spectacular fireworks display will light up the Cold Lake sky, courtesy of KNOCS Industries.

The city has announced that transit services for the day will be operating from 9 AM to midnight and will feature a change of route to accommodate the celebration. All events and music take place at Kinosoo Beach and, apart from purchases at the Vendor Alley and Beer Garden, are free.

For more information and a detailed schedule of events, visit the City of Cold Lake’s official website.