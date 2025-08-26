Colonel J.J. Parr Aquatics Centre Commences Annual Maintenance Shutdown

File Photo

The Colonel J.J. Parr Aquatics Centre at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake has officially begun its annual Maintenance Shutdown.

According to 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Aquatics Supervisor, Hannah Pelchat, the closure is a necessary part of keeping the facility in top condition for the community.

“As for the pool, shutdown season is officially underway, and it’s always a great opportunity to refresh and revitalize the space,” Pelchat said.

This year’s shutdown includes several major projects, such as:

Full drain and deep clean of both pools

Inspection and repair of pool liners (if needed)

Replacement of overflow grates on the pool deck

Professional cleaning of the surge tank and filtration systems

Maintenance on chemical dosing systems, including valve replacements and sensor cleaning

Thorough cleaning of the aquatic centre

Reorganization and cleaning of pool equipment

Pelchat noted that while the shutdown typically aims to be completed in three to four weeks, past experience has shown that a longer timeframe may sometimes be required.

“In a perfect world, our annual shutdown would wrap up within 3–4 weeks. However, based on previous years, we’ve learned to plan for a window of 3–6 weeks to accommodate any unexpected delays or additional maintenance needs,” she explained.

The target reopening date for the Aquatics Centre is around Thanksgiving, aligning with the start of fall swimming lessons.

“We hope to have the pool sparkling and ready for splishin’ and splashin’ by Thanksgiving. Fingers (and toes!) crossed, we will reopen in time for the start of our Fall Swimming Lessons that week,” said Pelchat.

The Colonel J.J. Parr Aquatics Centre is expected to provide further updates to the community as the shutdown progresses.