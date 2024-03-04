Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre’s Main Gym Temporarily Shuts Down for Upgrades

File Photo

As of March 6th, the main Gymnasium of the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre will be closed for renovations. Work on the gymnasium is scheduled to take place until March 24th, as crews begin repairing some damaged floorboards as well as refinishing the floor as part of a maintenance plan.

In the meantime, the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports team says that some drop-in sports have been moved to Art Smith Aviation Academy as per the newest schedule available to members. FORCE Evaluations will continue to take place in the Field House at 8:30 AM.

Unit PT and fitness classes will take place in various parts of the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre including the Field House, Spin Studio, and Yoga Studio.

Cricket and indoor Soccer have been canceled until the gymnasium reopens.