February 20, 2025
Community Gathers for Snow Fever Fun at CFB Cold Lake

by | Feb 20, 2025 | Featured News, Local News

Guests line up for a chance to slide at Snow Fever – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News 

Despite frigid temperatures forcing some changes to the programming, families from across the Lakeland gathered at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake on Family Day, February 17th, for a day filled with fun at Snow Fever. 

The event kicked off at 10 AM, offering a variety of indoor activities for families to enjoy. Children and parents alike took in the excitement of inflatables, creative colouring stations, dazzling glitter tattoos, and the ever-popular maple sugar shack. A hot dog lunch, generously provided by CANEX, gave attendees a chance to warm up and refuel for more fun. 

In the afternoon, families embraced the spirit of winter recreation with free skating in the arena and free swimming at the aquatics centre, rounding out a full day of activities designed to bring the community together.

Shoppers also had the opportunity to explore the Cultivate & Craft Market inside the CANEX Mall, where local artisans and vendors showcased a diverse selection of handmade goods, specialty foods, and unique crafts. 

Snow Fever is a three-day event held annually over the Family Day long weekend in partnership with 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs, the City of Cold Lake, the M.D. of Bonnyville, and the  Kinosoo Ridge Snow Resort. The weekend’s festivities began on Saturday with outdoor excitement at Kinosoo Ridge, followed by a variety of activities at Thomas Varughese Field on Sunday, making for a well-rounded celebration of winter. 

The success of Snow Fever at CFB Cold Lake was made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Inter Pipeline Ltd, BMO Bank of Montreal, Hot 101.3, and Boom 95.3. Their contributions helped create a memorable experience for all who attended. 

 

Young guests make their way inside an inflatable at Snow Fever

A young guest gets a glitter tattoo

The colouring table was a popular choice for attendees

The Maple Sugar Shack prepares some frozen Maple taffy

A young guest prepares for a leap at Snow Fever

Guests line up for a chance to slide

Guests make their way to a glitter tattoo

4 Wing Personnel Support Programs staff is all smiles as they serve up Hot Chocolate

A guest grabs a hot dog at Snow Fever inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

A free family skate was offered at Snow Fever

Members from the Bank of Montreal are all smiles at Snow Fever at CFB Cold Lake

