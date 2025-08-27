Community Registration and Information Night Returns to Cold Lake

The poster for the event – Photo from the City of Cold Lake

Mark your calendars: the City of Cold Lake will host a Community Registration and Information Night on Thursday, August 28 at 5:00 p.m. at the Cold Lake Energy Centre, offering a one-stop opportunity for residents to connect with local organizations, clubs, and community services.

Among those in attendance will be 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP), which will have a table set up to showcase the many opportunities available at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for the community to find out more about the programs and services we offer,” said Jenn Bain, Community Recreation Coordinator with 4 Wing PSP.



The PSP table promises to be a hub of information, covering:

Aquatics : swim lessons, advanced courses, registration dates, birthday parties, and hiring opportunities.

Programming : day camps, open play, Tide and Tumble, adult craft nights, birthday parties, and hiring opportunities.

Events : upcoming bus trips, now open to the broader community, and family fun days such as Goblins and Giggles .

Services : clubs, campground facilities, and the RV compound.





This free event provides an ideal chance for families and individuals to register for fall programs, meet local organizations, and explore the many offerings available in the community.



More information on community groups and clubs available in the City of Cold Lake can be found here.